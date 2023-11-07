‘I’ve completed QWE at various high street firms. Would a City firm be interested in me?’

Qualification query
In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, one soon-to-be solicitor is concerned that City law firms will be put off by their unconventional route to qualification.
“Dear Legal Cheek.
I am a career changer (previously marketing) who is nearing qualification as a solicitor. I haven’t completed a training contract in the traditional sense, but rather undertaken spells with three law firms over a two year period. I am in the process of getting this recognised by the SRA. Briefly, I spent six months as a paralegal with a high street law firm before spending a further six months with a national law firm — again as a paralegal. The majority of this work was in property, both residential and some commercial. I then joined another high street firm where I am approaching the one year mark. Again this is property and I am basically doing the work of NQ solicitor. My question is whether a City law firm would be interested in taking me on as a NQ associate? Or would my unconventional journey put them off?”
If you have a career conundrum, email us at team@legalcheek.com.
Anonymouse
Your unconventional journey might put them off, yes. For one thing, they might wonder why you began your career with high street firms if what you really wanted was to practice in the city. If you have strong academics and can demonstrate a detailed knowledge of the firm and its clients then this may not be insurmountable.
A bigger problem is your background in residential real estate, of which there is little in the city. A West-End firm would be more interested in this type of experience (although by reputation they are more sniffy).
Your best bet might be to join a regional office of an international firm like ES or DLA, if your personal circumstances allow. A few years of this would improve your CV, show your enthusiasm for the work and market conditions may have improved by then.