Judges and barristers have the largest gender pay gap in UK, research finds

Nearly 30%
Judges and barristers have the largest gender pay gap of any profession in the UK, according to new research.
With an average pay difference of £8.31 per hour, judges and barristers top the list of largest gender pay gaps with a difference of 29.1%.
Taking data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the research looked at the median hourly earnings of 156,000 men and women, 1% of the UK workforce, across a range of professions.
Coming in second were financial managers and directors, with women paid on average £11.56 less per hour. With higher salaries, however, this leaves the percentage gap just below that of judges and barristers at 28.8%.
Ranked third by the Claims.co.uk report was web design professionals, with women paid 27.7% less.
Jobs with the largest gender pay gaps in the UK
- Barristers and judges – 29.1%
- Financial managers and directors – 28.8%
- Web design professionals – 27.7%
- Production, factory and assembly supervisors – 26%
- Assemblers (vehicles and metal goods) – 23.5%
- Vehicle technicians, mechanics and electricians – 22.4%
- Education managers – 22%
- Nursery education teaching professionals – 21.2%
- Production managers and directors in construction – 21%
- Newspaper and periodical journalists and reporters – 20.6%
Join the conversation