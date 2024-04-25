Latest speakers announced for LegalEdCon 2024

High profile legal figures to address delegates at Legal Cheek’s annual in-person conference in just three weeks’ time

Today, Legal Cheek has announced a further group of top speakers for LegalEdCon 2024, as anticipation builds for the annual in-person conference, which is just three weeks away. Secure your place!

LegalEdCon returns as an in-person event Kings Place, London on Thursday 16 May. Now in its seventh year, the conference will bring together learning & development and graduate recruitment teams from over 150 leading law firms and chambers, along with top academics and other prominent industry figures. It will be an action-packed day dedicated to learning and networking.

The speakers (second batch) 🎤

• Jim Moser, Director of Professional Development at The University of Law

• Liz Ritter, Head of Client Development at BPP Law School

• Matthew Leopold, Head of Brand and Insight at LexisNexis

• Mike Kochkin, CEO of BeSavvy

• Samantha Hope, Head of Emerging Talent at Shoosmiths

• Lorna Bailey, Head of Learning and Development at Fletchers Solicitors

• George McNeilly, Early Careers Partner at DWF

• Camilla Brignall, Learning & Development Manager at Linklaters

• Tanya Dolan, Senior Counsel at Astra Zeneca

• Rachel Boyle, Co-Founder and Co-Chair of the Legal Neurodiversity Network

• Pedro Leake-Bandeira, Trainee solicitor at Accutrainee

Further speakers will be announced weekly leading up to the conference. You can view the first speaker announcement here.

Throughout the day-long conference, speakers will delve into various topics shaping legal education and training through short talks and panel discussions. These include exploring the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE), dispelling myths about solicitor apprenticeships, and addressing skills gaps in law from a professional development standpoint.

Additionally, sessions will cover artificial intelligence and innovation, culminating in a keynote featuring junior lawyers and rising stars in social media.

LegalEdCon is headline sponsored by BPP University Law School, BARBRI and The University of Law, with LexisNexis and The City Law School as silver sponsors.

Final Release tickets are now available. Secure your place.

This event is targeted at legal academics and those involved in learning & development and graduate recruitment at law firms. It is not a student event. However, we do have a limited amount of free tickets for our student campus ambassadors. You can find out more about the campus ambassador programme here.