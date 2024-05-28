PostsRound-up

Bank Holiday round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the long weekend

US law firms ramp up London talent war with huge junior lawyer salaries and high-profile hires [Business Insider]

How a class-action gold rush is drowning UK plc in legal wrangling [The Telegraph] (£)

Scarlett Johansson’s OpenAI clash is just the start of legal wrangles over artificial intelligence [The Guardian]

Teachers could get legal protection from blasphemy claims [The Times] (£)

Conservative Party ‘hit with legal threat’ for ‘blocking’ pro-Boris Johnson candidates [Express]

If Trump is convicted, what happens next? [BBC News]

Prince Harry’s US visa papers ‘should be private due to legal stigma’ [The Times] (£)

EU approves law to hit gas imports with methane emissions limit [Reuters]

European Super League: Spanish court says Uefa and Fifa wrong to ban clubs from joining breakaway competition [BBC News]

“Burberry baseball cap, Stone Island top (get that badge in) designer jeans, Adidas Gazelle’s. You’ll look like crap but at least non of the partners will mess with you.” [Legal Cheek comments]

