‘What do I wear on my vac scheme?’

Fashion advice required



In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series an incoming vacation scheme student is on the hunt for some advice on suitable workwear.

“Hello Legal Cheek. I think this question has been asked before but I am wondering if the position has changed since then. What do I wear for a vac scheme? I am a man btw but advice for women might also be helpful for your female readers! I have a vac scheme lined up at City law firm (I would prefer not to say which firm) and want to know if suit and tie is still expected? I understand the rules around office wear have relaxed a little bit but I obviously don’t want to make a fool of myself. I was thinking dark suit trousers, jumper and a shirt?”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.