‘What do I wear on my vac scheme?’

Fashion advice required
In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series an incoming vacation scheme student is on the hunt for some advice on suitable workwear.
“Hello Legal Cheek. I think this question has been asked before but I am wondering if the position has changed since then. What do I wear for a vac scheme? I am a man btw but advice for women might also be helpful for your female readers! I have a vac scheme lined up at City law firm (I would prefer not to say which firm) and want to know if suit and tie is still expected? I understand the rules around office wear have relaxed a little bit but I obviously don’t want to make a fool of myself. I was thinking dark suit trousers, jumper and a shirt?”
Anon
Dress formally on the first day and then scout out what everyone else is wearing on the scheme and mirror the general vibe. Usually I would only wear a tie for the interviews, no one really wears them at law firms unless doing formal client meetings anymore. Associates and partners will otherwise dress quite casually but as a prospective applicant you shouldn’t benchmark against them.
I would advise against wearing flashy designer pieces. I’ve seen vac schemers coming in with all sorts from Gucci loafers to Hermes belts and Chanel bags, it will only attract the wrong kind of judgement and make people question why you want to do such a demanding job if you already have enough money to get those kinds of things. Plus – it just looks tacky.