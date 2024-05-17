PostsNews

City pay war: Linklaters matches Freshfields with £150k NQ lawyer salary

Rises for trainees and apprentices too


Linklaters has increased the salaries of its newly qualified associates to £150,000, following Freshfields‘ decision to do the same earlier this month.

The move equates to an increase of £25,000 or 20% with rates previously sitting at £125,000. The rise came into effect at the start of the month.

Links has matched Freshfields on trainee pay too; £56,000 for those in year one and £61,000 for those in year two. Rookie rates previously sat at £50,000 and £55,000.

The 2024 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2024 shows the remaining MC firms — A&O Shearman, Clifford Chance and Slaughter and May — provide NQs with a salary of £125,000.

Solicitor apprentice salaries have also moved from £25,000 to £28,000.

Paul Lewis, firmwide managing partner, said:

“We are committed to rewarding our people competitively in our market. Our salary changes reflect this and enable us to attract and retain exceptional lawyers to provide the highest quality service to our clients.”

It looks like the pay war is well an truly on…

20 Comments

Clive

They are literally going to bankrupt themselves. All the top partners leaving, no presence in the US, way behind the game with private equity. They can’t afford to do this.

Dive

Thanks, keep us posted

Panic over

PEP is almost 2 million pounds honey, up again this year – no one at links is going bankrupt lol 😂

Learning so much

“Literally going to bankrupt themselves”. Tell me more, since you must be the CFO?

And absolutely – Slaughters partners with “no presence in the U.S.” are really struggling.

Thank goodness for your insights.

Alert

We found the slaughters managing partner folks!

Uruk-hai LLB LLM LPC

IT LOOKS LIKE THE PAY WAR IS BACK ON THE MENU BOYS (AND GIRLS)

Anon

A&O Shearman have really let their associates down. They blow millions on their marketing campaign billing themselves as the best firm in the world and then reduce the salary of incoming Shearman lawyers to last year’s rates! They should be increasing beyond freshfields and linklaters with their so called worldwide prestige not lagging behind!

NYC FIRM 3RD SEAT

How are US firms going to respond? Surely a raise as well? Or else what is the point?

Anonymous

Someone doesn’t understand how US firms set pay..

Let’s go

Travers what you got?

Lool wishful thinking

Hahahaha TS more likely to lower at this rate, have you not seen the partner departures and profits dwindling loool

Ccc

They’ve only gone and done it !! 🤌

Any insiders confirming pay rise ?

CC and SM – 👀 (is AO Shearman still MC?)

Sss

Any insiders that can confirm pay rises for any US or city firm that’s not SC?

Yeaaa boiii

Pay war baby!!!

*insert famous meme*

Who’s next ?!!!

Lol

*incoming comments about it’s not sustainable*

All rrrr

Was thinking of moving to US firm before this, think I’m content at Links now lol

Yy

If firms were football teams what would MC be and what would US firms be?

Prestige or pay rise?

SM will your prestige sustain or will you rise ?

