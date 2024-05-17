City pay war: Linklaters matches Freshfields with £150k NQ lawyer salary

Rises for trainees and apprentices too



Linklaters has increased the salaries of its newly qualified associates to £150,000, following Freshfields‘ decision to do the same earlier this month.

The move equates to an increase of £25,000 or 20% with rates previously sitting at £125,000. The rise came into effect at the start of the month.

Links has matched Freshfields on trainee pay too; £56,000 for those in year one and £61,000 for those in year two. Rookie rates previously sat at £50,000 and £55,000.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2024 shows the remaining MC firms — A&O Shearman, Clifford Chance and Slaughter and May — provide NQs with a salary of £125,000.

Solicitor apprentice salaries have also moved from £25,000 to £28,000.

Paul Lewis, firmwide managing partner, said:

“We are committed to rewarding our people competitively in our market. Our salary changes reflect this and enable us to attract and retain exceptional lawyers to provide the highest quality service to our clients.”

It looks like the pay war is well an truly on…