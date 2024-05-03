Further speakers announced for LegalEdCon 2024

SRA training chief, eduction and graduate recruitment experts, future trainees and more

The head of education and training at the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) is one of the newly confirmed speakers for LegalEdCon 2024, which returns as an in-person event at Kings Place, London, on Thursday 16 May. Secure your place!

Now in its seventh year, the conference will bring together learning and development as well as graduate recruitment teams from over 150 leading law firms and chambers, alongside top academics, junior lawyers, future trainees and lawfluencers.

Julie Swan joined the SRA in 2022 and is responsible for leading the ongoing delivery of the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE). She is joined by senior figures from law schools, recruitment and development experts as well as current and future trainees.

The speakers (third batch) 🎤

• Julie Swan, Director of education and training at the SRA

• Robert Dudley, Head of employability & engagement at BARBRI

• Kirsty Wilkins, Head of professional development at Willkie Farr & Gallagher

• Peter Arnold, Head of emerging talent (UK & International) at CMS

• Emma Lilley, Head of legal UK&I at SD Worx and founder of ‘In-house Potter’

• Bethany Taylor, Associate at Eversheds Sutherland through the solicitor apprenticeship route

• Dr Naila Anwar, Acting head of law at University of Huddersfield

• Ellen Swarbrick, Trainee solicitor at Vinson & Elkins

• Jay Heer, Future trainee solicitor at Simmons & Simmons and founder of JaysLawLife

Further speakers will be announced weekly leading up to the conference. View the first and second speaker announcements.

Over the course of the day-long conference, through a series of short talks and panel discussions, the speakers will explore a range of topics at the forefront of legal education and training. This will include examining issues surrounding the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE), going beyond the hype associated with solicitor apprenticeships, and a deep dive into skills gaps in law from a professional development perspective.

Other topics up for discussion will be artificial intelligence and innovation, before concluding with a special key note featuring several high-profile solicitors and solicitors-to-be who are making their mark through social media.

LegalEdCon is headline sponsored by BPP University Law School, BARBRI and The University of Law, with LexisNexis and The City Law School as silver sponsors.

This event is targeted at legal academics and those involved in learning & development and graduate recruitment at law firms. It is not a student event. However, we do have a limited amount of free tickets for our student campus ambassadors. You can find out more about the campus ambassador programme here.