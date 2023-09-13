PostsNews

Hogan Lovells posts 89% autumn trainee retention score

17 out of 19

Hogan Lovells has retained 17 of its 19 newly qualified trainees, equating to a solid autumn score of 89%.

With 18 of the 19 final-seat rookies applying for roles, and 17 successful, the recruits have entered a range of practices, including corporate, finance, global regulatory, and litigation, arbitration, and employment.

The result marks a slight improvement on the firm’s autumn 2022 rate of 83% (19 out of 23).

The 2024 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2024 shows that Hogan Lovells recruits around 50 trainees each year across their London and Birmingham offices. City recruits earn a salary of £50,000 in year one, and £55,000 in year two, whilst their Midlands counterparts take home £32,000, rising to £35,000. NQ pay currently sits at (a recently boosted) £120,000 for the London lot, and £75,000 for the Birmingham bunch.

