Hogan Lovells posts 89% autumn trainee retention score

17 out of 19

Hogan Lovells has retained 17 of its 19 newly qualified trainees, equating to a solid autumn score of 89%.

With 18 of the 19 final-seat rookies applying for roles, and 17 successful, the recruits have entered a range of practices, including corporate, finance, global regulatory, and litigation, arbitration, and employment.

The result marks a slight improvement on the firm’s autumn 2022 rate of 83% (19 out of 23).

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2024 shows that Hogan Lovells recruits around 50 trainees each year across their London and Birmingham offices. City recruits earn a salary of £50,000 in year one, and £55,000 in year two, whilst their Midlands counterparts take home £32,000, rising to £35,000. NQ pay currently sits at (a recently boosted) £120,000 for the London lot, and £75,000 for the Birmingham bunch.