PostsNews

Independent review confirms reissued SQE1 results are correct

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

Kaplan drafted in top statistician after 175 students were incorrectly told they had failed


An independent review has confirmed the accuracy of the reissued SQE1 results.

Assessment provider Kaplan commissioned an independent review of the revised scores after 175 students were wrongly informed in April that they had failed their exam.

Both Kaplan and the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) apologised for the extraordinary blunder, attributing it to a rounding error in the calculation of the final scores.

Affected students were issued their revised scores, but as Legal Cheek reported at the time, some had already seen their training contract offers revoked.

The SQE Hub: Your ultimate resource for all things SQE

Kaplan stressed that, despite completing “thorough checks” and reviewing the calculations “in detail” before releasing the revised results, it decided to bring in a leading statistician to independently verify the final scores.

This task was given to Anne Pinot de Moira, a chartered statistician with over 25 years of experience working in the fields of assessment and education. She is an Honorary Norham Fellow at the Department of Education, University of Oxford.

In a statement last week, the SRA confirmed that the review had been completed and confirmed the accuracy of the reissued results, including individual marks, quintiles, and overall pass/fail outcomes.

Kaplan is also commissioning a wider independent review of the incident and its causes.

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news SQE Hub

SQE blunder: £250 goodwill payment ‘does not begin to repair the damage’, says Junior Lawyers Division  

Could request super regulator investigation

Apr 22 2024 2:16pm
15
news SQE Hub

EXCLUSIVE: Students who had TCs cancelled among those hit by Kaplan SQE blunder

Told they’d failed SQE1 when actually they'd passed

Apr 16 2024 10:35am
56
news SQE Hub

Exam chaos: Kaplan issues apology after 175 students wrongly told they’d failed SQE 

Questions remain over whether blunder led to TC offer cancellations

Apr 15 2024 11:00am
87