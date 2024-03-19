‘I failed SQE1 and lost my TC. Is anyone else in the same boat?’

Needs help on what to do next



In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, an aspiring solicitor asks for guidance following disappointing SQE1 results and an unsupportive response from their firm.

“I sat the SQE1 exams in January and found out last week that I have failed. My training contract (City law firm) was due to start in September 2024 so I was extremely worried about what the consequences would be. After a few calls with graduate recruitment and HR, I’ve been told that my TC offer has been revoked. I just have no idea what to do at this point, and want to know if anyone else is/has been in the same boat, and how they dealt with the situation. How are other people’s firms handling cases of future trainees failing the SQE?”

