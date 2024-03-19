PostsAdvice

‘I failed SQE1 and lost my TC. Is anyone else in the same boat?’

Needs help on what to do next


In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, an aspiring solicitor asks for guidance following disappointing SQE1 results and an unsupportive response from their firm.

“I sat the SQE1 exams in January and found out last week that I have failed. My training contract (City law firm) was due to start in September 2024 so I was extremely worried about what the consequences would be. After a few calls with graduate recruitment and HR, I’ve been told that my TC offer has been revoked. I just have no idea what to do at this point, and want to know if anyone else is/has been in the same boat, and how they dealt with the situation. How are other people’s firms handling cases of future trainees failing the SQE?”

Tim

This is shocking!

Anon

That is so disappointing. It is very harsh for them to revoke your TC. My advice would be to avoid the whole TC cycle again (maybe apply for a couple TCs here and there but do not make it your priority). I would paralegal in a department you are interested in seeking a career in. Do that for two years whilst studying on the side. No need to pay for the prep course if you have already done it. Then sit your SQE1 and SQE2 exams. Hopefully the firm will then take you on as an associate. You will be in employment, paid an ok to good salary, and your career will continue.

Anon

Wow. Brutal if true. The SQE is a new exam and law firms need to give students some flexibility here.

