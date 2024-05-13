PostsNews

Monday morning round-up

Home Office faces legal challenge over risk of lone children being sent to Rwanda [The Guardian]

Law firm’s collapse ‘is the next Post Office Scandal’ [The Times] (£)

Woman having assisted death calls for UK law change: ‘The closer it gets, the more peaceful I feel’ [The Guardian]

The Observer view on abortion: abolish this archaic law that makes criminals of innocent women [The Observer]

Mass migration has eroded trust. A new citizenship law could restore it [Telegraph] (£)

Tory MP abused by ex-husband backs report urging law change on parental contact [Independent]

Reading: Vacant offices to be used as county court building [BBC News]

Vatican Museums faces unprecedented legal dispute over job conditions [The Guardian]

Lawyer who exploited loophole to claim 58 free flights locked in legal battle with airline [Mirror]

“Why can’t they bite the bullet and go to 200k. We know it’s coming and the first to go will become a legend.” [Legal Cheek comments]

