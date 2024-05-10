PostsNews

‘Mind reading’ future pupil barrister to take show to Edinburgh Fringe

Avatar photo

By Rhys Duncan on

Mock murder trial


A future pupil barrister, who also happens to be a professional mind reader, is taking a show to the Edinburgh Fringe this summer.

Tomas McCabe, due to start his pupillage at Hailsham Chambers in September, is combining his passions at the Edinburgh Fringe with the show 1 Murder: The Mind Reading Lawyer.

The performance, which is running for the majority of August, “combines mind reading and courtroom drama in a totally unique magic show.”

The hour-long show focusses on the murder trial of an audience member, with fellow onlookers taking on the role of jurors and judge.

The 2024 Legal Cheek Chambers Most List

McCabe, who studied law at Birkbeck, University of London, won’t be the first lawyer to blend profession and performance at the Fringe, however. Back in 2022 a criminal solicitor took to the festival to debut her show “Shit Lawyer”, whilst last year saw a group of bar course students and future pupil barristers from Inner Temple bring their show to the Scottish capital.

Keen Legal Cheek readers may remember McCabe from his expose on the Inns of Court’s best and worst bars, or, more recently, for making an appearance on the must-follow lawfluencers for 2024 list, and the longlist for our award for Best Use of Social Media 2024.

If you’re interested in getting a sneak peek of McCabe’s mind reading skills, take a look at the YouTube clip below.

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

Baroness Hale spotted at Edinburgh Fringe

Ex-Supreme stops for selfie 🤳

Aug 17 2022 1:50pm
9
news

Criminal solicitor to share comical tales of the justice system at Edinburgh Fringe

Shit Lawyer is 'a manifesto for change', says Abigail Rolling

Jun 21 2022 11:33am
1
news

Take a trip down the rabbit hole into the world of pupillage

This summer, an Alice in Wonderland-themed show at the Edinburgh Fringe grapples with the challenges facing pupil barristers

Jul 28 2023 11:14am