Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Courts in talks to abandon wigs amid claims they are ‘culturally insensitive’ [The Telegraph] (£)

Barristers ‘gaming system’ with virtual hearings, says Bar Council [The Times] (£)

Infected blood victims await report into biggest ever NHS disaster [BBC]

Teachers to get free speech protection from blasphemy claims [The Times] (£)

White Witch of Rye’ barrister, 42, faces jail for harassing ‘wizard’, 82, after she ‘took control of his bank account and what he ate, drank and wore’ [Daily Mail]

Why Wikileaks’ Julian Assange faces US extradition demand [BBC]

‘Once you take choice away, there’s nothing left’: assisted dying edges closer in Jersey, but can they protect against a ‘duty to die’? [The Guardian]

Quarter of young people believe carrying a knife makes them safer [The Times] (£)

“Someone please explain this in football terms?” [Legal Cheek Comments]

Upcoming events 📅

29 May: Why non-law students make great lawyers — with Brabners, Mishcon de Reya, Reed Smith and ULaw [Apply Now]

4 June: Secrets to Success Leeds — with Eversheds Sutherland, Pinsent Masons, Shoosmiths and ULaw [Apply Now]