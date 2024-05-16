PostsNews

‘I’m about to start my TC in London. Where should I live?’

In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, a soon-to-be trainee solicitor wants some pointers on where to live in London.

“I will soon be starting my training contract at a law firm in London and I would like to recommendations on where to live. Their office isn’t far from Liverpool Street Station. I still haven’t decided whether to base myself somewhere outside of London (more affordable with the option of living alone) or opt for a flat share closer to my office. I am not really familiar with London or the surrounding areas as I have lived and studied in the Midlands most of my life. Any tips or advice would be really welcome.”

