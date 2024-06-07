Best of the blogs

Weekly round-up of the top legal blogosphere posts
What price justice? Small disputes involving ordinary people are not a waste of the courts’ time [The Conversation]
Waging lawfare against Trump will not end well for Democrats [New Statesman] (free, but registration required)
Sunak’s crime crackdown won’t pay off for the Tories [The Spectator] (free, but registration required)
Protest laws: Striking the balance between order and rights [Legal Cheek Journal]
The rise of political misuse of the law [Prospect] (free, but registration required)
Donald Trump is convicted – but it is now the judicial system that may need a good defence strategy [The Law and Policy Blog]
Why we should scrap the Equality Act [Spiked]
Compensating injustices. Is failure to pay victims a breach of their human rights? [A Lawyer Writes]
What Determines a Breach of Oversight Duties? [Oxford Business Law Blog]
Join the conversation