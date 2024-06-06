BSB greenlights restart of Hertfordshire Uni bar course

Suspended last summer in ‘interests of students’

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has given the go-ahead for the University of Hertfordshire to resume offering the bar course.

The uni has been permitted to begin delivering the course from September 2024, following the bar regulator putting a temporary halt to delivery in August last year.

At the time, the regulator said the move had been made in the “interests of students”, after the university agreed to “put a plan in place to strengthen a number of aspects of its course delivery”.

But in an statement today the BSB said it has worked with the university over the last year to ensure the necessary improvements are being implemented and “we recognise the considerable work put in by the University to ensure that appropriate standards are met”.

The uni can recommence course delivery from September.

“We will continue to closely monitor course delivery to ensure that the university is complying with the mandatory requirements in the Authorisation Framework and that students are properly supported,” the statement continued.