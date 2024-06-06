Kim K says she ‘can’t deal with all these f****** hearsay exceptions’

Law student problems



Billionaire reality TV star Kim Kardashian has revealed that she’s struggling to get her head around the exceptions to the hearsay rule.

As it turns out, social media stardom does not prevent Kim K from bearing the same crosses as aspiring lawyers everywhere. Taking to her Instagram stories this week, the fashion mogul posted a photo of her BARBRI law notes with the caption: “I can’t deal w [sic] all these fucking hearsay exceptions! My least favourite subject in law school!”

It’s not the first time the Keeping up with the Kardashians star has opened up about her law student struggles. Last year, the star posted a picture on her Insta story of a laptop and a constitutional law textbook, captioned: “I fucking hate Constitutional Law!!! Anyone else feel me?”

She later spoke on US TV show Today, explaining where she was with her studies, revealing, “I’m still studying. I’m in constitutional law 1 and 2, right now. It’s my toughest.” Before adding, “[I’m] not the biggest fan of it. I’ve been sharing my struggles.”

Starting her legal journey back in 2019, inspired by her attorney father Robert Kardashian, her legal path has been far from smooth-sailing, with the star failing the baby bar exam three times before finally passing it at the end of 2021.

This latest relatable legal update comes less than four months after the world’s most famous law student was reportedly taking a pause from her burgeoning legal career to focus on her many business ventures. From the star’s active social media updates, it seems that maybe this was just hearsay!