Regulator temporarily stops Hertfordshire Uni bar course 

Law school working with BSB

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has chosen to “vary” the University of Hertfordshire’s authorisation to deliver vocational bar training. The decision means that no bar training will be offered this Autumn, with the next planned intake set for January 2024 instead.

The BSB said the move had been made in the “interests of students”, after the university agreed to “put a plan in place to strengthen a number of aspects of its course delivery”.

The regulator didn’t provide specific details around what led to the decision.

The university has only offered the course since September 2022, after being granted the authorisation to commence its first enrolment by the BSB a year before.

A spokesperson from the university told Legal Cheek:

“We are working closely with the Bar Standards Board to respond to their recommendations. We are proud of our focus on increasing accessibility and diversity within the profession, and we remain confident in the long-term successful delivery of our bar programmes.”

The BSB said it will continue to work with the university “to ensure the necessary improvements are implemented” for the course to be offered next year.

Students who were set to enrol on this year course are currently being supported with deferring their entry or transferring to another bar course provider.