Law students reveal their worst ever essay feedback

‘Your writing is pour’



Law students shared their responses on Legal Cheek’s Instagram page, answering the question posed to its 100k+ followers: What is the worst feedback you’ve ever received on an essay? The answers were both hilarious and shocking …

“‘Your writing is pour’ (yes she literally spelt ‘pour’, thanks lady)”, wrote one disgruntled law student. Face palm.

“This coursework was excellent across the board. I have very little criticism to add” [scores 62%]’, another student added. This is a seemingly common theme with another commenter chipping in, “I had the best feedback from my first Tort assignment from which I got the lowest grade: 53%. From bad feedback I generally got 65%.” Could this be any more confusing 😂?

“Maybe look at Referencing guide,” writes another student, who isn’t alone. Another commenter received the feedback: “Do you even understand OSCOLA?” Ouch.

But at least their essays were written better than ChatGPT. One commenter’s written efforts got flagged as “written by AI” when they’d slaved over it alone 🤦.

Some had particularly savage lecturers: “A reasonable attempt,” wrote one who scored the student 68%. “Nice try,” said another. Some professors even got personal, saying “you have limited understanding of European law” and “you could have at least pretended to try”. FML.

Some were clearly just having a bad day: “On a different day, it might have gotten a better grade”, wrote another lecturer who gave the student 58%.

Among some particularly informative essay feedback like “???”, “Huh?” and “Confusing”, lies perhaps the most savage feedback on the post:

“Even a layperson without legal education would understand the world of differences in this matter.”

What’s the worst feedback you’ve ever received on a law essay? Comment below 👇👀