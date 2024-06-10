Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Labour pledges 80 new rape courts in bid to tackle backlog crisis [The Guardian]

Why two UK judges cut ties with Hong Kong’s courts [BBC News]

Ex-Post Office lawyer who left for Australia given award as postmasters fought justice [Mirror]

Landmark report reveals GenAI’s time-saving impact on legal work [City A.M.]

Solicitor Akhmed Yakoob: He’s flashy, pro-Gaza and winning over Labour’s once-loyal Muslim vote [The Times] (£)

Manchester City’s legal case has power to blow Premier League’s house down [The Guardian]

Conservatives pledge to ‘back drivers’ with new law [BBC News]

Sir Oliver Popplewell, High Court judge and MCC president famous as ‘Mr Justice Popplecarrot’ – obituary [Telegraph] (£)

Labour pledge planning law move to boost prison places [BBC News]

Tesla looks to cut award for lawyers in Elon Musk pay lawsuit from $5.2bn to $13.6mn [Financial Times] (£)

Gender-critical Newcastle fan launches legal action against police ‘political’ trans activism [Telegraph] (£)

“This is genuinely the worst I’ve seen the NQ market for several years. I feel really bad for those qualifying this September.” [Legal Cheek comments]

