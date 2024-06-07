‘Any advice on navigating the NQ lawyer market?’

Help requested



In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series a newly qualified solicitor is weighing up their career options at home and abroad.

“I am a soon-to-be newly qualified lawyer at a City firm, although am not looking to stay on after qualifying due to a lack of positions in my preferred practice areas. I am hearing through friends and recruiters that the NQ market is fairly quiet at the moment, and was wondering if anyone had some advice on navigating this? I am also open to roles abroad, e.g. in Europe or Dubai. I don’t know what the general consensus on this is? Are the markets out there any better? And what impact will this have on my career if I choose to return to London a few years down the line? Any advice would be greatly appreciated.”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.