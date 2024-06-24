‘My dream vac scheme wasn’t what I expected’

Cold partners = red flag? asks TC hopeful



In the latest instalment of our Career Conundrums series, an aspiring solicitor questions whether a negative experience during a vacation scheme is enough to deter them from pursuing their “dream” firm.

“Hi Legal Cheek. I completed a vacation scheme at what I would say is my ‘dream’ firm and it didn’t exactly go how I expected. While the grad rec team were very friendly and the vast majority of sessions/tasks were really interesting, my interactions with the some of the lawyers (including partners) just seemed really cold. I spoke to several over the week and I got the impression they didn’t want to be there. Perhaps they were busy or I just caught them at bad time – who knows?! I did however speak to quite a few of the current trainees who all seemed relatively friendly. I am now questioning myself if this is really the firm for me? Should I not look into these interactions too much, or should I see them as red flag?”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.