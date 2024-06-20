Paralympian-turned-solicitor apprentice bags MBE in King’s Birthday Honours

‘Deeply honoured’, says Amy Marren



A solicitor apprentice has been awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours 2024 for her contribution to further education and apprenticeships.

Amy Marren, a final year solicitor apprentice at BPP and former GB Paralympian, has been made a Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

After taking a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Paralympics in the 200m individual medley, Marren made the switch to law, taking up a solicitor apprenticeship with BPP’s legal team.

Noted in her citation as “a tireless promoter of the opportunities apprenticeships offer”, Marren has established and run the first Legal Apprentice Society, served as a panel member for the Institute of Apprenticeships and Technical Education under the Department of Education, and is an Apprentice Ambassador for the London Apprenticeship Ambassador Network.

“I am deeply honoured to receive this MBE,” she said.

“It has been incredibly rewarding to see the growth of the Legal Apprentice Society and to be part of initiatives that support apprentices across the country”, she continued. “I am grateful for the support from BPP and my colleagues, and I look forward to continuing our work to enhance and expand apprenticeship opportunities.”

Alongside her Rio success, Marren also took home a host of medals three years earlier at the 2013 IPC Swimming World Championships.

