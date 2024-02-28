Revealed: What law firms pay their solicitor apprentices

School leavers starting on up to £28k



Legal Cheek has compiled an official round-up of solicitor apprentice salaries across the UK’s leading law firms.

There’s no doubt that solicitor apprenticeships are on the rise, with 2024 seeing Slaughter and May become the fourth Magic Circle player to announce an apprenticeship programme. But, have you ever wondered what law firms across the UK are paying their fresh-faced school leavers? Well, wonder no more.

Compiling the data from almost 40 firms across the new Legal Cheek Solicitor Apprenticeships Most List, we’ve broken down how much new recruits earn in their first year, and how this might progress over their journey to qualification as a solicitor.

With the typical apprenticeship lasting six years, rookies can expect to earn the salaries listed below whilst completing a fully-funded law degree and SQE qualifications, spending one day a week at university, and four with their firm.

A far cry from the National Apprenticeship Wage, which currently sits at £5.28 an hour for first-years, Legal Cheek data shows that some apprentices in London earn in excess of £25k in their first year.

You can view all of our salary data on our Legal Cheek Solicitor Apprenticeship Most List.

How much will I earn as a first-year apprentice? 💷

With scores of solicitor apprenticeship programmes still in their infancy, many firms have yet to confirm their salaries for years two, three and four. But, there are a selection of outfits, including those with more established programmes, who have been able to provide us with a more detailed breakdown.

How will my salary progress? 💷

In their final two years, apprentices will typically progress onto the firm’s training contract programme, where they usually move to the same salary scales as their graduate trainee colleagues.