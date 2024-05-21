Trowers to take on solicitor apprentices from 2025

More firms embrace TC alternative



Trowers & Hamlins is launching a new solicitor apprenticeship programme, with the first intake set to arrive in the office in September 2025.

Future lawyers will be able to join any of Trowers’ UK offices, London, Birmingham, Exeter or Manchester, with applications open from autumn 2024.

By the end of their six-year course apprentices will have gained an LLB law degree and completed the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE), whilst also spending four days a week at work. Matching up with the typical trainee model, apprentices will complete rotations across the firm’s practice areas.

The number of spots on offer has not yet been decided.

News of the offering follows hot on the heels of the launch of our new Solicitor Apprenticeships Most List 2024, a go-to guide covering everything from pay and locations to number of places and training structure.

Commenting on the new apprenticeship route, Trowers senior partner Sara Bailey said:

“In order to attract the best people to Trowers we know that we need to recruit from the broadest pool of talent. For some a university education is a barrier to practising the law — we need to remove that barrier and level the playing field. Our new apprenticeship programme is a great equalizer for any aspiring lawyer hoping to enter the legal profession.”

“We have several initiatives within our ED&I strategy to support this approach and I am proud that we have signed up to ‘The Solicitors Apprenticeship Pledge,’ she continued. “I look forward very much to the first cohort of apprentices coming onboard and seeing the positive impact I am sure they will make both on the firm and their new colleagues.”

Trowers will now join Magic Circle duo Freshfields and Slaughter and May, both also taking on their first cohort of solicitor apprentices in 2025.

Apprenticeships aside, The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows Trowers recruits around 28 graduate trainees each year on a starting salary of £45,000 in London and £31,000 in Birmingham, Exeter and Manchester.