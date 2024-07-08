BCLP posts 58% trainee retention rate

Better but still not great



BCLP has released the retention rate for its September 2024 qualifiers, with 11 of the 19 trainees staying on.

This equates to 58% of the most recent UK cohort, with the global retention marginally lower at 57% (12 out of 21).

Whilst this isn’t a particularly strong figure, it is a significant increase from the 29% (4 out of 14) retained in the spring. The firm expects this trajectory to continue, with a spokesperson stating: “We remain committed to making further progress with our retention efforts and acknowledge there is still more work to do here.”

BCLP has faced challenging market conditions in recent years with the commercial real estate sector, one of its key specialisms, suffering. The firm has also lost a number of Russian clients since sanctions were applied after the invasion Ukraine.

A spokesperson for the firm added:

“We are pleased that one of our qualifiers is our first Solicitor Apprentice to qualify through the apprenticeship route for the firm. We are actively supporting our remaining trainees to find alternative roles, with many in the final stages of that process. We wish all our qualifiers all the best in their future legal careers.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows that BCLP take on around 35 trainees each year, with London recruits receiving £50,000 in year one, £55,000 in year two, and £105,000 upon qualification.

Those joining the Manchester office can expect a first year salary of £33,000, rising to £37,000 in their second year and £67,000 upon qualification.