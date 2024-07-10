PostsNews

Eversheds HQ hosts West Ham football stars

Eversheds Sutherland‘s London office has appeared in a new launch video for West Ham United’s latest football kit.

The Hammers’ new away offering, dubbed the ‘Cockney Kit’, is inspired by the club’s East End roots and features a graphic representation of St Mary-le-Bow Church woven into the fabric.

Legend has it that to be a true Cockney, you must be born within earshot of the Church’s ‘Bow Bells’. The shirt features a motif of this East London icon on its neck.

Step forward Eversheds Sutherland’s London HQ, where the rooftop offers unobstructed skyline views of the historic church.

The launch video, released this week, features many of the club’s famous faces posing in the new kit on Eversheds Sutherland’s roof, and even the firm’s star man, co-CEO Lee Ranson, couldn’t resist getting in on the action.

Is a summer move on the cards?

