Climate protesters target Eversheds’ London office

The London office of Eversheds Sutherland has been targeted by environmental activists.

The entrance to the firm’s HQ near St Paul’s was sprayed with fake oil earlier today as part of series of non-violent protests across the capital, according to a post by Extinction Rebellion UK. Other companies said to have been targeted include JP Morgan, BAE and BP.

Eversheds declined to comment.

This isn’t the first time a major law firm has been targeted by activists. In 2020, Legal Cheek reported that protestors wearing hazmat suits and banging drums descended on Slaughter and May’s London HQ in protest over what they said were the firm’s ties to the oil and gas industry.

