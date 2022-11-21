Climate protesters target Eversheds’ London office

Sprayed with fake oil

The London office of Eversheds Sutherland has been targeted by environmental activists.

The entrance to the firm’s HQ near St Paul’s was sprayed with fake oil earlier today as part of series of non-violent protests across the capital, according to a post by Extinction Rebellion UK. Other companies said to have been targeted include JP Morgan, BAE and BP.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 #FossilFuel companies targeted across London XR & aligned groups take action at Hill & Knowlton, Institute of Economic Affairs, JP Morgan, BAE, INEOS, Schlumberger, IMO, Eversheds Sutherland,BP & BEIS Time to #CutTheTies to #FossilFuels pic.twitter.com/30PzzBzofa — Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) November 21, 2022

Roving Rose reporting etc… @ExtinctionR @XRLondon hit @ESgloballaw in London earlier today. The protest group said it targeted the firm for its work advising oil companies. Purple dye was sprayed across the front of the building by the group, with a clean up operation ongoing pic.twitter.com/h65BrZPuTZ — Rose Walker (@RoseOMWalker) November 21, 2022

Eversheds declined to comment.

This isn’t the first time a major law firm has been targeted by activists. In 2020, Legal Cheek reported that protestors wearing hazmat suits and banging drums descended on Slaughter and May’s London HQ in protest over what they said were the firm’s ties to the oil and gas industry.