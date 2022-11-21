Climate protesters target Eversheds’ London office
Sprayed with fake oil
The London office of Eversheds Sutherland has been targeted by environmental activists.
The entrance to the firm’s HQ near St Paul’s was sprayed with fake oil earlier today as part of series of non-violent protests across the capital, according to a post by Extinction Rebellion UK. Other companies said to have been targeted include JP Morgan, BAE and BP.
🚨 BREAKING 🚨 #FossilFuel companies targeted across London
XR & aligned groups take action at Hill & Knowlton, Institute of Economic Affairs, JP Morgan, BAE, INEOS, Schlumberger, IMO, Eversheds Sutherland,BP & BEIS
Time to #CutTheTies to #FossilFuels pic.twitter.com/30PzzBzofa
— Extinction Rebellion UK 🌍 (@XRebellionUK) November 21, 2022
Roving Rose reporting etc… @ExtinctionR @XRLondon hit @ESgloballaw in London earlier today. The protest group said it targeted the firm for its work advising oil companies. Purple dye was sprayed across the front of the building by the group, with a clean up operation ongoing pic.twitter.com/h65BrZPuTZ
— Rose Walker (@RoseOMWalker) November 21, 2022
Eversheds declined to comment.
This isn’t the first time a major law firm has been targeted by activists. In 2020, Legal Cheek reported that protestors wearing hazmat suits and banging drums descended on Slaughter and May’s London HQ in protest over what they said were the firm’s ties to the oil and gas industry.
On the scene at Slaughter and May where Lawyers for Extinction Rebellion are protesting against the magic circle firm's ties to the oil and gas industry pic.twitter.com/SysA6fsrg1
— Legal Cheek (@legalcheek) February 28, 2020
