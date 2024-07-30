HSF retains 30 of 32 qualifying trainees

94%

Herbert Smith Freehills (HSF) has recorded an impressive retention score of 94% with 30 of its 32 final-seat trainees securing associates roles.

The Silver Circle player confirmed all 32 trainees applied for positions and 30 accepted. There are no fixed term contracts.

Commenting on the result, David Rosen, partner and training principal at HSF, said:

“In the current climate we are delighted to see such high retention rates among our trainees. It is testament to our commitment to fostering a supportive and enriching environment where trainees can thrive and develop their careers. It also speaks volumes about the exceptional quality of our trainees and underscores our ambition to recruit and retain the best junior lawyers.”

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows the HSF recruits around 65 trainees each year and offers a recently improved NQ salary of £135,000.

The retention score follows an equally strong set of financial results for HSF. Profits rose by 14.5% to £444.5 million and turnover increased by 10% to £1.3 billion compared to the previous year. Profit per equity partner (PEP) also saw a healthy increase of 12.1%, reaching £1.31 million.