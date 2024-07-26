Linklaters posts 78% retention rate in cohort featuring relocated Moscow trainees

46 out of 59



Magic Circle law firm Linklaters has confirmed its Autumn retention rate, with 46 out of 59 final-seat trainees — or 78% — securing associate roles.

Eleven of the trainees from the qualifying cohort relocated after the firm decided to shutter its Moscow office in 2022, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows the newly qualified associates, all of whom are on permeant deals, will start on recently improved salary of £150,000.

Links is one of the largest training contract providers in the City, with an annual trainee intake of around 100, split across two intakes each year.

Chris Stevenson, trainee development partner at Linklaters, commented:

“Congratulations to our new qualifying trainees on this milestone and who are advancing their careers with us at Linklaters! This is an exceptionally talented group of junior lawyers who have already demonstrated dedication, resilience and remarkable skill. They have limitless opportunities to grow and excel across our global platform, supported by industry-leading training and a culture that nurtures high-performance and teamwork. We are all looking forward to their continued success.”

Links is the final Magic Circle firm to announce its autumn retention results, following Slaughter and May and Freshfields last week with scores of 84% (36 out of 43) and 86% (37 out of 43), respectively. Meanwhile, Clifford Chance achieved a 75% retention rate with 42 out of 56 trainees staying on, while A&O Shearman retained 37 out of 56 trainees, or 66%.