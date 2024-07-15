Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Diverse lawyers used as ‘window dressing’ in client pitches, poll finds [Financial Times] (£)

Thousands of prisoners to be released early to ease overcrowding [BBC News]

AI won’t be replacing human lawyers any time soon [The Scotsman]

Fox-clubbing barrister sparks outrage by claiming new Government will ‘kill trans children’ by continuing ban on puberty blockers [Mail Online]

Climate in the courtroom: all sides are using ‘green lawfare’, and it’s good for democracy [The Conversation]

Pregnant woman who survived neighbour’s crossbow rampage demands weapon law reform [Mirror]

Latest legal bid in Stonehenge tunnel scheme begins [BBC News]

German lay judge challenges a headscarf ban in court [DW]

Ex-Porsche Lawyer Sentenced After Throwing Her Newborn Out Window So It Wouldn’t Disrupt Her Career [International Business Times]

Alec Baldwin’s Rust trial dismissed over hidden evidence [BBC News]

“Yes you will certainly be taken seriously but you should manage your expectations as to how far you can leverage your career to date. Partners are largely disinterested in experience that isn’t legal…” [Legal Cheek comments]

