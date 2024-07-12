Ex-Clifford Chance associate sanctioned for ‘inappropriate’ behaviour at firm event

With MC outfit just two months before resigning



A former associate at Clifford Chance has been sanctioned by the regulator for allegedly engaging in “inappropriate” behaviour towards a colleague during a firm social event.

Jacobus Johannes Swart, who worked as an associate in the firm’s London office for two months between January and March 2022, “engaged in conduct towards a colleague that was inappropriate, unwanted, and/or sexually motivated,’ according to a finding published by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).

CC launched an investigation and suspended Swart, but he resigned from the firm before a disciplinary hearing could take place. The firm subsequently reported the matter to the regulator.

The SRA report reveals that Swart is a South African lawyer who is not a qualified solicitor in England and Wales, nor a registered foreign lawyer. No current address is on record for him, and it’s believed that he may have moved back to South Africa.

The regulator has now made Swart subject to a section 43 order which prevents him from working for a law firm in England and Wales without its approval.

In reaching its decision, the regulator said: “Mr Swart’s conduct was serious because during a work event he touched a colleague in an inappropriate and/or unwanted and/or sexually motivated manner without consent, causing them distress. His behaviour had a long term impact on them.”

In a statement, Clifford Chance said: “We can confirm that Jacobus Johannes Swart was employed as an associate by Clifford Chance from January 2022 to March 2022, after which point he was no longer an employee.”