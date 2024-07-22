Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Latham & Watkins approves ‘super points’ to boost partner pay above $20m [Financial news] (£)

Corporate lawyer Faiza Saeed: ‘There’s a human element to all deals’ [Financial Times] (£)

Post Office in turmoil as top lawyer Ben Foat steps back [This is Money]

Employment law shake-up: Lawyers prepare to be the hottest call in town [City A.M.]

The police have lost control. Welcome to the era of mob rule [The Telegraph]

Mother of trainee barrister, 26, who vanished in Majorca after ‘beach robbery’ accuses British police of ‘failing’ her son as she lands on Spanish island [Daily Mail]

Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, rules top UN court [The Times] (£)

Thumbs up for Grimsby Crown Court staff as emojis take over hearing [Grimsby Live]

Lawyer used balloons to smuggle drugs on prison visit [Daily Mail]

“You won’t have this time again. Be young, travel, explore, enjoy life. Once you start working the only prolonged period of leave you will have is your qualification leave (4-6weeks) and then career breaks in between jobs etc.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Upcoming events 📅

Next Wednesday: What to consider before starting the SQE — with The College of Legal Practice [Apply Now]