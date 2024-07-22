PostsRound-up

Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Latham & Watkins approves ‘super points’ to boost partner pay above $20m [Financial news] (£)

Corporate lawyer Faiza Saeed: ‘There’s a human element to all deals’ [Financial Times] (£)

Post Office in turmoil as top lawyer Ben Foat steps back [This is Money]

Employment law shake-up: Lawyers prepare to be the hottest call in town [City A.M.]

The police have lost control. Welcome to the era of mob rule [The Telegraph]

The latest comments from across Legal Cheek

Mother of trainee barrister, 26, who vanished in Majorca after ‘beach robbery’ accuses British police of ‘failing’ her son as she lands on Spanish island [Daily Mail]

Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, rules top UN court [The Times] (£)

Thumbs up for Grimsby Crown Court staff as emojis take over hearing [Grimsby Live]

Lawyer used balloons to smuggle drugs on prison visit [Daily Mail]

“You won’t have this time again. Be young, travel, explore, enjoy life. Once you start working the only prolonged period of leave you will have is your qualification leave (4-6weeks) and then career breaks in between jobs etc.” [Legal Cheek comments]

