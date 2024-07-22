PostsNews

Revealed: The Bar Courses with the highest pass rates

By Legal Cheek

Bar Standards Board’s latest data release well worth a look for aspiring barristers

The Bar Standards Board (BSB) has published a detailed breakdown of pass rates according to Bar Course provider and students’ prior undergraduate degree results.

The data gives aspiring barristers a sense of where they are most likely to pass their vocational training at the first attempt according to what degree classification they got.

Bar Course pass rates
Percentage of students that passed all 10 modules at the first attempt by provider and
degree classification as of December 2023

The other standout finding from the wider report was the growth in Bar Course student numbers. 2,378 students were enrolled on courses between July 2023 and June 2024, a 6% increase on the previous year and a 12% rise from July 2020 to June 2021, when 2,120 students enrolled on the course. It’s worth noting that a sizeable proportion of these students are international and intend to return home to practise. Pupillage numbers in in England & Wales rose 10% to 638 in the most recent figures published by the Bar Council.

