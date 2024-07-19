Solicitor apprentice: ‘Will taking a gap year after qualifying kill my career?’

Wants to travel



In the latest instalment of our Career Conundrums series, a solicitor apprentice seeks readers’ opinions on whether taking a gap year upon qualification would harm her career.

“I am a Solicitor Apprentice nearing the end of my first year at a mid sized law firm. Since I haven’t had the ability to have a gap year and go travelling and gain life experience, I wonder, would it be harmful to my career to take a year out upon qualification? Will I be less appealing to firms if I have taken a gap year immediately upon passing the SQE? Or will my six years’ experience negate that? Any advice would be greatly appreciated.”

