Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Starting salaries are £180,000 — but do young lawyers believe the hours, stress and burnout are worth it? [The Observer]

Dealmaking revival hands bumper profits to UK ‘magic circle’ law firms [Financial Times] (£)

Labour urged to reform joint enterprise law to stop ‘systemic injustice’ [The Guardian]

TikTok lawyer dramatically QUITS representing family of man kicked by cop at Manchester airport as new vid revealed [The Sun]

Conservative Barrister Geoffrey Cox Lambasted for Earning Millions in Outside Work as MPs Debate Second Jobs [Byline Times]

Tommy Robinson ‘arrested under anti-terrorism laws’ following London march [Evening Standard]

Former F1 boss Jordan in legal fight with HSBC over ‘flawed’ bond deal [Sky News]

Thailand’s cannabis law chaos offers lessons for the UK [iNews]

Don’t break the law and we won’t kill you, China tells Taiwanese workers [Telegraph] (£)

Irish defamation law facing wide-ranging reform [BBC News]

Oldest federal judge, 97, embroiled in battle with bench trying to suspend her [Independent]

“Do you know people at the bar who can at least help you with understanding the requirements and any unwritten rules / tips / ideas?” [Legal Cheek comments]

