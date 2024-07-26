Aspiring barrister: ‘Should I take a 17k pay cut for CV-boosting role?’

Will move pay off?



In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, a budding barrister is looking for some guidance on how to secure a pupillage, and whether sacrificing cash for a CV boost is the right thing.

“I have spent the last four years working as a commercial litigation paralegal, first at a large City firm and now at a well-regarded boutique firm. I have recently completed the Bar Course and am looking for pupillages with mixed civil or PI practice. I have had a few first round interviews, but not many, and only one final round. I think I could boost my CV with a more relevant paralegal role, but I seem to be looking at a £17k pay cut, at least! Should I take the pay cut and hope it pays off in the long-run? Is there anything else I can do to get more relevant experience other than mini-pupillages?”

