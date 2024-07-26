Aspiring barrister: ‘Should I take a 17k pay cut for CV-boosting role?’

Will move pay off?
In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, a budding barrister is looking for some guidance on how to secure a pupillage, and whether sacrificing cash for a CV boost is the right thing.
“I have spent the last four years working as a commercial litigation paralegal, first at a large City firm and now at a well-regarded boutique firm. I have recently completed the Bar Course and am looking for pupillages with mixed civil or PI practice. I have had a few first round interviews, but not many, and only one final round. I think I could boost my CV with a more relevant paralegal role, but I seem to be looking at a £17k pay cut, at least! Should I take the pay cut and hope it pays off in the long-run? Is there anything else I can do to get more relevant experience other than mini-pupillages?”
If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.
Gearing up for pupillage applications in the new cycle? Check out Legal Cheek’s Chambers Most List, featuring profiles of 50 top sets.
Bazza
Think of the long term goal.
Best of luck