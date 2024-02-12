Slaughter and May becomes fourth Magic Circle law firm to embrace solicitor apprenticeships

First intake September 2025



Slaughter and May has become the fourth Magic Circle law firm to embrace solicitor apprenticeships, with its first intake planned for September 2025.

The firm has yet to reveal how many spots will be up for grabs, but Legal Cheek’s new Solicitor Apprenticeships Most List shows rivals Allen & Overy and Linklaters have annual intakes of six and eight, respectively. Meanwhile, Freshfields announced late last year that it would take on up to six apprentices for the first time in September 2025.

Typically, a solicitor apprenticeship takes between six and seven years to complete, and give recruits the chance to gain a law degree and SQE qualifications whilst completing legal work. Slaughters says more information on the new programme will be available later this year.

Slaughter’s managing partner, Deborah Finkler, said:

“I am delighted to announce the launch of our Solicitor Apprenticeship Programme in September 2025. Apprenticeships are an important alternative route into the solicitors’ profession, and I am pleased that we are able to make this available. Attracting the widest and most diverse range of talent to the firm is crucial to our sustained success, and the Apprenticeship Scheme will help us continue to broaden our pool of talent.”

The move means Clifford Chance is now the only Magic Circle firm not to offer the six-year path to qualification as a solicitor, although it does offer a paralegal apprenticeship in its Newcastle hub.