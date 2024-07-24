Solicitor rebuked for spitting at neighbours while drunk

Went on to breach restraining order



A solicitor who damaged his neighbours’ front door and spat at them while intoxicated has been rebuked by the regulator.

In February 2023, David Keith Bridges pleaded guilty to several offences following a drunken altercation with his neighbours on January 7 and 9.

The Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) said Bridges damaged his neighbours’ front door after punching it with his fist, shouted and swore at them in an intimidating way, and spat at them.

Appearing at St Albans Magistrates’ Court, Bridges was sentenced to 80 hours of unpaid work and given a 36-month restraining order prohibiting him from contacting his neighbours. He was also directed to complete a six-month alcohol treatment programme and ordered to pay £2,200 in compensation, a £114 victim surcharge and £85 in costs.

Several months later Bridges was found to have breached the restraining order when he swore at his neighbours. He pleaded guilty to this additional offence and was fined £200. He was also ordered to pay additional compensation and costs totalling nearly £300.

In deciding to rebuke the solicitor, the regulator noted that he promptly reported his convictions, demonstrated insight and remorse for his conduct, and that there was no lasting or significant harm to the neighbours or their property.

Bridges was admitted to the roll in 2007, but the SRA’s decision does not provide any employment details.