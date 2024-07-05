The best social media posts of the week

A round-up of online musings, memes and more

Why did I choose to become a lawyer? 🤔 [Holly Moore on Instagram]

Advice for recent law graduates [Zaynab H on LinkedIn]

Real things legal professionals have said to me as a neurodivergent trainee lawyer [Amelia Platton on LinkedIn]

Social life 😐 [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

‘You think I can get a job at a magic circle firm if I can do a backflip?’ [Reddit]

10 relatable TikToks about law firm interviews [Legal Cheek]

Enid Blyton’s more pessimistic first draft [David KC on X]