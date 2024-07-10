10 relatable TikToks about law firm interviews

Why law? 🫠
For those embarking on the punishing task of training contract applications for the first time, wondering how the hell you’re going to sit through a partner interview without coming off like a gibbering mess, this one’s for you!
Maybe you’re even a veteran in the field of law firm interviews, having smashed out so many vac schemes and mini-pupillages that you’ve got your interview technique down to a T, this one’s guaranteed to take you down memory lane.
We’re compiled a list of 10 hilarious TikToks about law firm interviews. Let us know which one’s your fave in the comments.
Can’t really remember what marks I got tbh …
@legalcheek Land Law and Equity & Trusts really let the team down #CapCut #babyreindeer #lawyer ♬ original sound – legalcheek
If we’re being honest
@legalcheek Let’s be honest #babyreindeer #lawstudentlife ♬ original sound – legalcheek
But my biggest strength is teamwork
@legalcheek I bring a certain Gen Z mindset to the function #lawyersoftiktok #lawmemes #lawstudent ♬ original sound – legalcheek
💰💰💰
@legalcheek NQ pay is how much 🤑💰 #meme #lawschool #lawstudent #lawstudentlife #student #university #lawyersoftiktok ♬ original sound – Dessirae
‘I’m a perfectionist’
@legalcheek I genuinely forget how to put a sentence together #CapCut #Meme #studentsoftiktok #lawstudent ♬ original sound – legalcheek
Mr Worldwide
@legalcheek Mr worldwide #lawyersoftiktok #lawstudentlife #yearabroad ♬ original sound – legalcheek
You’re my favourite dish
@legalcheek The questions need to be clearer….#CapCut #Meme #studentsoftiktok #lawstudent #fypシ゚viral #trainingcontract #law #fyp #students ♬ original sound – legalcheek
Shady’s back, back again
@legalcheek This ain’t my first rodeo #law #lawstudent #lawschool #lawyersoftiktok #nohardfeelings #fyp ♬ No Hard Feelings_Now on Google Play – lovelove
Does Netflix count?
@legalcheek Time to panic 🚨 #lawyersoftiktok #lawyer #lawschool #university #student #fyp #lawstudentlife #Meme ♬ original sound – legalcheek
Thank you, next
@legalcheek Next question🫠#Meme #MemeCut #lawyersoftiktok #student #lawstudent #fypシ #trainingcontract #law #lawyerlife #fyp ♬ original sound – legalcheek
