10 relatable TikToks about law firm interviews

Why law? 🫠


For those embarking on the punishing task of training contract applications for the first time, wondering how the hell you’re going to sit through a partner interview without coming off like a gibbering mess, this one’s for you!

Maybe you’re even a veteran in the field of law firm interviews, having smashed out so many vac schemes and mini-pupillages that you’ve got your interview technique down to a T, this one’s guaranteed to take you down memory lane.

We’re compiled a list of 10 hilarious TikToks about law firm interviews. Let us know which one’s your fave in the comments.

Can’t really remember what marks I got tbh …

@legalcheek Land Law and Equity & Trusts really let the team down #CapCut #babyreindeer #lawyer ♬ original sound – legalcheek

If we’re being honest

@legalcheek Let’s be honest #babyreindeer #lawstudentlife ♬ original sound – legalcheek

But my biggest strength is teamwork

@legalcheek I bring a certain Gen Z mindset to the function #lawyersoftiktok #lawmemes #lawstudent ♬ original sound – legalcheek

💰💰💰

@legalcheek NQ pay is how much 🤑💰 #meme #lawschool #lawstudent #lawstudentlife #student #university #lawyersoftiktok ♬ original sound – Dessirae

‘I’m a perfectionist’

@legalcheek I genuinely forget how to put a sentence together #CapCut #Meme #studentsoftiktok #lawstudent ♬ original sound – legalcheek

The 2024 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Mr Worldwide

@legalcheek Mr worldwide #lawyersoftiktok #lawstudentlife #yearabroad ♬ original sound – legalcheek

You’re my favourite dish

@legalcheek The questions need to be clearer….#CapCut #Meme #studentsoftiktok #lawstudent #fypシ゚viral #trainingcontract #law #fyp #students ♬ original sound – legalcheek

Shady’s back, back again

@legalcheek This ain’t my first rodeo #law #lawstudent #lawschool #lawyersoftiktok #nohardfeelings #fyp ♬ No Hard Feelings_Now on Google Play – lovelove

Does Netflix count?

@legalcheek Time to panic 🚨 #lawyersoftiktok #lawyer #lawschool #university #student #fyp #lawstudentlife #Meme ♬ original sound – legalcheek

Thank you, next

@legalcheek Next question🫠#Meme #MemeCut #lawyersoftiktok #student #lawstudent #fypシ #trainingcontract #law #lawyerlife #fyp ♬ original sound – legalcheek

