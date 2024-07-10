10 relatable TikToks about law firm interviews

Why law? 🫠



For those embarking on the punishing task of training contract applications for the first time, wondering how the hell you’re going to sit through a partner interview without coming off like a gibbering mess, this one’s for you!

Maybe you’re even a veteran in the field of law firm interviews, having smashed out so many vac schemes and mini-pupillages that you’ve got your interview technique down to a T, this one’s guaranteed to take you down memory lane.

We’re compiled a list of 10 hilarious TikToks about law firm interviews. Let us know which one’s your fave in the comments.

Can’t really remember what marks I got tbh …

If we’re being honest

But my biggest strength is teamwork

💰💰💰

‘I’m a perfectionist’

Mr Worldwide

You’re my favourite dish

Shady’s back, back again

Does Netflix count?

Thank you, next

👉 Follow Legal Cheek on TikTok 👈