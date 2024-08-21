‘BCD at A-Level. Is City law out of my reach?’

Aspiring solicitor has concerns



In the latest instalment in our Career Conundrums series, an aspiring solicitor is concerned that their A-Level results might hinder their pursuit of a career in City law.

“Hello Legal Cheek. I didn’t do as well as I had hoped in my A-Levels (BCD) and I am worried that law firms in London won’t be interested in me. I am still going to university to study law via clearing but I now have concerns this isn’t the right decision. I know some law firms say they don’t have A-Level requirements to apply but surely they’ll take these into account?”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.