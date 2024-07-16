Clifford Chance posts 75% trainee retention score

42 of 56

Clifford Chance has posted an autumn trainee retention score of 75% with 42 of its 56 final-seat trainees staying on with the firm.

The Magic Circle firm said that 54 trainees applied for associate positions, and 44 offers were made. All but two of these offers were accepted.

CC confirmed to Legal Cheek that all 42 soon-to-be associates are on permanent contracts, with no fixed-term arrangements.

Earlier this year the CC posted spring score of 71% after 40 of its 56 spring trainees committing their futures to the firm.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2024 shows that the new recruits will start on recently improved salary of £150,000.

Last week fellow MC player A&O Shearman posted its first post-merger retention score, with 37 of its 56 trainees (66%) staying put.