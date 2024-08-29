Eversheds raises NQ lawyer pay in London to £100k

Regional rates move to £65.5k



Eversheds Sutherland has increased the salaries of its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers in London to £100,000.

This marks a 5% increase from the firm’s previous compensation of £95,000, and brings the outfit level with the likes of HFW and Squire Patton Boggs, leapfrogging Bird & Bird and Pinsent Masons on £98,000 and £97,000 respectively.

This increase won’t impact trainees however, who will remain on a respectable £46,000 in year one and £50,000 in year two.

Outside of the City fresh associates can expect a similar boost, with their pay upping from £62,000 to £65,500. Trainees will remain on £33,000 and £35,000 during their two years of training.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2024 shows that Eversheds recruits around 50 trainees each year, with the firm’s most recent trainee retention clocking in at a solid 82%.

