‘Has anyone tried to negotiate a bigger SQE maintenance grant?’

Aspiring lawyer worries about making ends meet

In the latest instalment of our Career Conundrums series, an aspiring solicitor questions whether they can survive financially during their SQE studies.

“Hi Legal Cheek. Please keep anon. I want to know if any of your readers have asked for more money when it comes to their SQE maintenance grant. I don’t have TC yet but the types of firms I am looking to apply to make you study in London and I worry I won’t be able to survive on the £12k-£15k available. Do people get jobs to supplement this?”

