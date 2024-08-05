PostsRound-up

Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend


Courts may have to sit overnight in riot plan with echoes of 2011 [The Times]

‘Nick them quick’ approach to be used against UK rioters, minister says [The Guardian]

24-hour courts are risky, but right [The Spectator]

Free legal advice [The Secret Barrister on X]

Fears over marriage laws being “watered down” as Labour raises prospect of legalising humanist weddings [Mail Online]

Do universities need a free speech law? The cases for and against [The Times]

Mother points out ridiculousness of new library law that bans children from adult section [The Independent]

Juror swears oath on river in legal first [BBC News]

‘Diamond of the First Water … ‘ [Legal Cheek]

