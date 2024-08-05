Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Courts may have to sit overnight in riot plan with echoes of 2011 [The Times]

‘Nick them quick’ approach to be used against UK rioters, minister says [The Guardian]

24-hour courts are risky, but right [The Spectator]

Free legal advice: You don’t have to attend a riot to be prosecuted for conspiracy to riot. You don’t have to be present at a terrorist incident to be guilty of encouraging it. A lot of Twitter warriors will be getting some unpleasant knocks on the door over the coming weeks. — The Secret Barrister (@BarristerSecret) August 4, 2024

Fears over marriage laws being “watered down” as Labour raises prospect of legalising humanist weddings [Mail Online]

Do universities need a free speech law? The cases for and against [The Times]

Mother points out ridiculousness of new library law that bans children from adult section [The Independent]

Juror swears oath on river in legal first [BBC News]

‘Diamond of the First Water … ‘ [Legal Cheek]

