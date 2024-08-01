White & Case raises NQ pay to £175k

17% increase for newly qualified solicitors in London



Global mega firm White & Case has raised salaries for its newly qualified (NQ) lawyers in London from £150,000 to £175,000, as part of the wave of above-inflation pay rises sweeping corporate law.

The New York head-quartered outfit has also upped UK trainee pay from £56,000 to £62,000 in year one and £61,000 to £67,000 in year two.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List shows that the NQ rise brings White & Case in line with other elite US firms Goodwin Proctor and Sidley Austin, and slightly below Gibson Dunn, Akin, Fried Frank and Milbank, which pay NQs between £177,500 and £180,000 in London.

The big difference between White & Case and these firms is that W&C offers 50 TCs a year in London, while the others offer between four and 15 training places. So today’s news has wider market significance and could prompt movement on pay from UK-headquartered firms with similar trainee intake sizes to White & Case.

Today’s White & Case rises follow similar moves by rivals in recent months and brings the firm ahead of other big London US players such as Vinson & Elkins, Kirkland & Ellis and Latham & Watkins.

As well as NQs, junior associates at White & Case are also seeing a bumper salary raise, with first year post qualified lawyers being upped from £158,500 to £185,500, and second-year PQE lawyers upped from £171,000 to £200,000.

A spokesperson for White & Case stated that:-

“Following discussions with partners, we are increasing legal salaries in London, including for trainees, underlining our position as the leading global law firm.”

Salary increases at the firm will go live from 1 January 2025.