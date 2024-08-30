RPC expands solicitor apprenticeship programme to London

10 spots available



RPC has confirmed that it is extending its solicitor apprenticeship programme to include its London office.

The firm was one of the first to embrace solicitor apprenticeships, launching a programme in its Bristol base in 2018.

RPC now plans to recruit in Bristol and London in alternate years, with the first London apprentices commencing their training in September 2025. It will look to recruit 10 apprentices as part of its first cohort in the capital.

Apprentices will spend one day a week at The University of Law, studying a law degree and preparing for the Solicitors Qualifying Exam (SQE). The firm will cover university and exams costs as well as providing a salary which starts at £25,000.

Expanding to London isn’t the only change RPC is making to its apprenticeship programme.

Where apprentices previously started their training with a two-year paralegal apprenticeship, new joiners will launch straight into the main solicitor programme, providing a faster route to qualification.

The revamped offering starts with one year in the firm’s ‘Matter Support’ division, followed by three 12-month placements in legal teams and a final two years on the firm’s training contract rotation.

Will Sefton, partner champion for apprenticeships at RPC, said:

“Our programme is designed to boost access and diversity within the legal profession, providing a valuable platform for talented individuals from diverse backgrounds to kick-start their legal careers without the burden of university costs.”

You can find out more about the RPC apprenticeship, as well as the programmes at over 40 other firms, on our Solicitor Apprenticeships Most List.