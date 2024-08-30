The best social media posts of the week

A round-up of online musings, memes and more
5 uncomfortable truths about being a lawyer that every aspiring trainee should know [Chrissie Wolfe on LinkedIn]
‘Any available counsel to courtroom 5’ [Joanna Hardy-Susskind on X]
I was thinking about the well being impact of ‘bring your dog to work day’ at law firms… [Dan Kayne on LinkedIn]
Fun parts of being litigious: threatening litigation [gabbi on X]
A hard day’s work [Legal Cheek on TikTok]
Well he’s not wrong [Legal Cheek on Instagram]
Does anyone have an ‘I wish I’d known that at the start’ style tip about equity and trusts? [Robin Harris on X]
