The best social media posts of the week

A round-up of online musings, memes and more

5 uncomfortable truths about being a lawyer that every aspiring trainee should know [Chrissie Wolfe on LinkedIn]

‘Any available counsel to courtroom 5’ [Joanna Hardy-Susskind on X]

I was thinking about the well being impact of ‘bring your dog to work day’ at law firms… [Dan Kayne on LinkedIn]

Fun parts of being litigious: threatening litigation [gabbi on X]

A hard day’s work [Legal Cheek on TikTok]

@legalcheek A hard day’s work #lawschool #lawstudent #fyp #uni #studentlife #katyperry ♬ This Is How We Do – Katy Perry

Well he’s not wrong [Legal Cheek on Instagram]

Does anyone have an ‘I wish I’d known that at the start’ style tip about equity and trusts? [Robin Harris on X]

