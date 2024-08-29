Why I ditched the office to become a ‘digital nomad’ lawyer

Catrin Le Rendu juggles her legal career with playing SkyScanner roulette

Imagine drafting legal documents from a sun-drenched café in Portugal or a cosy Swiss chalet… This is my reality as a ‘digital nomad’ lawyer, a far cry from mahogany-panelled offices and recording your life in six minute increments!

Before switching to remote work I’d experienced it all, from training with the government in London to working in legal-tech in Hong Kong and even working on billion dollar deals at a world-leading offshore law firm.

However, as the years went by, I wanted more freedom and flexibility, so the idea of being able to work from anywhere excited me. But in a pre-covid world the thought of a lawyer working ‘‘remotely’’ was more of a far-fetched dream, with opportunities being few and far between.

Thankfully things seemed to shift during the pandemic, which taught us that working from wherever you have WiFi is possible (even in the legal field!) At the same time, AI has been a key en­abler of remote work, stream­lin­ing tasks and adding flex­ib­il­ity to many ca­reers.

Live, love, law? How I went from being a burned out lawyer to a digital nomad!

In 2022 I finally put my flip flops on and set up a remote legal business, which enabled me to work all over the world, from coworking cafes in Dubai to the powdery beaches of Zanzibar. I was able to travel to places I’d always dreamed of and met some incredible people along the way.

As exciting as all of this truly was, after a while I actually found myself missing the collaborative environment of being part of a team and the opportunity to work on a larger scale. With this in mind, some 18 months later I started a new adventure and joined Nordic legal-tech company Aatos, which is often dubbed the ‘Netflix of Legal Services’. Currently, I serve as legal counsel (remote) for the UK market.

A day in the life

So, what does a day in the life of a digital nomad lawyer look like? Well, it starts with a matcha latte at 9am (UK time) for our daily team meeting! The faces on my screen represent teammates dispersed across the world, all managing different time zones to connect.

Post-meeting, I might spend a couple of hours on marketing and PR tasks, such as drafting legal blogs for our website, or perhaps on customer service if our clients have more complex queries that necessitate a human response.

Midday typically involves working with the tech team to build new ways to create legal products online, which requires a blend of legal expertise, customer experience considerations, and AI assistance to ensure our products are legally sound and user-friendly.

Afternoons often see me collaborating with the global team and brainstorming new legal tech solutions. We constantly explore innovative ways to integrate AI while maintaining effective risk management.

Whenever I feel a sense of wanderlust, our tech-integrated approach allows me to work from anywhere, so I often find myself playing SkyScanner roulette! The result? One week my office background is a coworking lab in Azerbaijan, the next a lakehouse in North Macedonia. My colleagues are all for it and laughed their heads off when I called them from a spaceship themed hotel in Malaga!

Even though we’re usually thousands of miles apart, I’ve never felt closer to a team before and simply don’t agree with the notion that remote work makes it harder to build strong team dynamics. This way of working is the future, so why aren’t more legal businesses embracing it? In 2024 I don’t think we need a culture of Orwellian surveillance and universal distrust.

Challenges and rewards

Don’t get me wrong, this digital nomad lifestyle isn’t without its challenges. Managing time zones is key, so I generally find it easier to work from Europe, which is easier said than done post-Brexit! Coordinating with a globally dispersed team also requires clear communication skills and proficiency in digital collaboration tools.

However, the benefits of this way of working far outweigh the challenges. I’ve gained unparalleled cultural awareness that you simply do not get from sitting in the same office cubicle all year long! And, most importantly, I’ve achieved a work-life balance I once thought impossible in the legal industry.

This setup isn’t simply about personal fulfilment; it’s making me a better lawyer. Exposure to a diverse range of legal systems and business cultures seriously improves your problem solving skills and broadens your perspective — invaluable assets in today’s global legal landscape.

How to become a digital nomad lawyer

Forward-thinking companies like Aatos combined with the tech­no­lo­gical re­volu­tion seem to slowly but surely be reshaping what it means to be a lawyer in the 21st cen­tury. Nowadays, AI can handle routine tasks, free­ing us to focus on the uniquely human as­pects of our work: strategy, cre­ativ­ity, and client re­la­tion­ships. So, with the right tools and mindset, even the most traditional law firms can (and should) adapt to this new world.

For aspiring lawyers looking to embark on a similar career path to me, I highly recommend getting some experience working in-house for a tech company — these organisations usually encourage remote work. Plus, when companies embrace the future (as opposed to fighting it) they’re more likely to be successful in the long term.

To put yourself ahead of the curve it’s essential to develop your digital skills alongside your legal expertise, as the tra­di­tion­al train­ing ground of con­tract review is evolving. While un­der­stand­ing the in­tric­a­cies of con­tracts re­mains cru­cial, the ability to use AI tools and strategically apply its insights is becoming increasingly valuable.

Develop adaptability and cultural intelligence too so that you can navigate different cultural contexts with ease. This skill is something that’s particularly important if you fancy becoming a remote lawyer and it will set you apart when interacting with clients and colleagues from diverse backgrounds.

Finally, it’s worth noting that having a so-called ‘’laptop lifestyle’’ requires self-discipline and excellent time management. You’ll need to be able to create clear boundaries between work and leisure, especially when your office of the week is mere steps away from a tempting beach!

The future of law is flex­ible, global, and ex­cit­ing!

Ultimately, I hope that my ‘unconventional’ journey demonstrates that you really don’t need to choose between having a successful legal career and your dream lifestyle. AI-powered legal plat­forms and cloud-based tech­no­lo­gies have un­tethered us from tra­di­tion­al working en­vir­on­ments. For those ready to challenge the status quo and embrace a new way of practising law, the world is literally your office!

Catrin Le Rendu is legal counsel at Aatos and founder of The Glampacking Lawyer (Digital Nomad Blog).